Four students travelling on footboard killed as bus hits stationary container on highway

March 12, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four college students travelling on the rear footboard of a bus were crushed to death when the driver swerved too close to a stationary container lorry, crashing against it on Chennai-Tiruchi Highway, near Maduranthakam, on Tuesday morning. The tragedy occurred after the bus driver abruptly steered the vehicle to his left to take it to the bus stop, a few metres ahead of the parked container truck.

The private bus was proceeding from Chunambedu towards Chengalpattu. Since it was peak hours, the bus was overcrowded with several college students travelling on its footboard. In Sirunagaloor village near Maduranthakam, the driver of the bus overtook the container truck parked on the left of the road and swerved to his left to halt the vehicle at the bus stop ahead.

A senior police officer said the accident occurred due to the negligence of drivers of both vehicles — the container truck and the bus. The container lorry should not have been parked on the roadside and the bus was being driven rashly.

The students travelling on the rear footboard fell down after the bus crashed into the lorry and stopped. S.Monish, 19, of Mogalpadi, M.Kamelesh, 19, of Ramapuram, M.Dhanush, 19, of Chunambedu died on the spot while Ranjith, 19, of Mogalpadi was declared dead at Government Chengalpattu hospital. Five other students sustained injuries. All of them were students of Sri Malolan College of Arts and Science.

The Melmaruvathur police have registered a case and are investigating. Three persons have been arrested — bus driver Sundaramoorthy, lorry driver Muthukumar and conductor Ramachandran.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of four students. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.