Four sentenced to three-year imprisonment for cheating Tirupati-based businessman 

A Special Court for trial of cases registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has convicted four persons, including a former vice president of Samsung Electronics, South India, of cheating a Tirupati-based electronic goods dealer. They have been sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

In 2021, Hemanth Kumar, a Mylapore resident, lodged a complaint with the police against a firm called i2 Distribution based in Thiruvanmiyur; V.L. Narayan, the former vice president of Samsung Electronics, South India; his wife Jyothi Narayan; Ilankumaran; Caroline Eucharista; and her husband Soundararajan alias V. Franco Soundararajan.

According to the police, Hemanth Kumar, who ran a business in electronics durables in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, would have regular business interactions with Narayan. Hemanth Kumar alleged that when he wanted to shift his business to Chennai in 2016, Narayan coaxed him into investing in i2 Distribution, represented by three partners — namely Illankumaran, Jyothi Narayan, and Caroline Eucharista. He signed a memorandum of understanding to invest a sum of ₹2.60 crore entitled for an interest of 2% per month.

From 2016, Hemanth Kumar had paid a sum of ₹2.60 crore to i2 Distribution. The others allegedly cheated him by giving post-dated cheques, which were dishonoured.

Acting on his complaint, the agency investigated the case and filed a charge sheet before the Special Court for CCB & CB-CID cases, Egmore.

After the conclusion of the trial, the Metropolitan Magistrate for the special court, A. Chellapandian, found Narayan, Jyothi Narayan, Caroline Eucharista, and Soundarajan guilty and sentenced them to undergo three years of imprisonment, besides imposing fines.

Earlier, the High Court had quashed the case against Ilankumaran.

