Four sentenced to life imprisonment for 2018 murder of history-sheeter

February 13, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 21st Additional Sessions Court also imposed fines

The Hindu Bureau

A sessions court here has convicted and sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a history-sheeter five years ago.

The police said Bharath alias Thakkali Bharath, 44, a history-sheeter from Vyasarpadi was at Neduncheziyan street junction on May 28, 2018, when four persons assaulted him due to previous enmity and fled. He died later at the hospital without responding to the treatment. Subsequently, the police arrested Parthiban alias Akash, 19, S. Ganesan, 19, N. Devaraj, 22, and M. Deepakumar, 19, of Vyasarpadi, for the murder. The 21st Additional Sessions Court held them guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder, besides imposing fines.

