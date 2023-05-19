ADVERTISEMENT

Four senior police officers promoted as DGPs and 36 police officers transferred in T.N.

May 19, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

New Commissioner posted to Avadi City Police while Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts get new SPs  

The Hindu Bureau

In a major reshuffle among police officers, Tamil Nadu government on Friday promoted four Additional Director of Police (ADGP) rank officers as Director General of Police (DGP), and posted new Commissioner to Avadi City Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts where the liquor tragedies were reported. 

On promotion as DGP, Rajeev Kumar has been retained as DGP, ITBP, New Delhi, Abhay Kumar Singh as DGP, Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), K. Vannia Perumal, as DGP, Vigilance at Tangedco while Sandeep Rai Rathore has been shifted from the post of Avadi City Police Commissioner and posted as DGP, Training, Police Training Academy. ADGP A. Arun has been shifted from Civil Supplies CID and posted as Avadi City Police Commissioner. 

T.S.Anbu has been transferred from the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Greater Chennai City and posted as Inspector General of Police, CB-CID while the Additional Commissioner J.Loganathan will hold the post of Additional Commissioner, North, Greater Chennai City. 

G. Shashank Sai has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Villupuram on tender from Tirupur and V. V. Sai Praneeth has been posted as SP, Chengalpattu.

