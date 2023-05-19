HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four senior police officers promoted as DGPs and 36 police officers transferred in T.N.

New Commissioner posted to Avadi City Police while Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts get new SPs  

May 19, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In a major reshuffle among police officers, Tamil Nadu government on Friday promoted four Additional Director of Police (ADGP) rank officers as Director General of Police (DGP), and posted new Commissioner to Avadi City Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts where the liquor tragedies were reported. 

On promotion as DGP, Rajeev Kumar has been retained as DGP, ITBP, New Delhi, Abhay Kumar Singh as DGP, Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), K. Vannia Perumal, as DGP, Vigilance at Tangedco while Sandeep Rai Rathore has been shifted from the post of Avadi City Police Commissioner and posted as DGP, Training, Police Training Academy. ADGP A. Arun has been shifted from Civil Supplies CID and posted as Avadi City Police Commissioner. 

T.S.Anbu has been transferred from the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Greater Chennai City and posted as Inspector General of Police, CB-CID while the Additional Commissioner J.Loganathan will hold the post of Additional Commissioner, North, Greater Chennai City. 

G. Shashank Sai has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Villupuram on tender from Tirupur and V. V. Sai Praneeth has been posted as SP, Chengalpattu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.