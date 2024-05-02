Four restaurant staff held for assaulting customers

May 02, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police have arrested four employees of a restaurant on Anna Salai for assaulting two persons, including a police constable, on Sunday. The video of the incident went viral on the social media. The police said K. Sethu, who worked as a personal security officer for a High Court judge, and lived in the police quarters in Pudupet, went to the restaurant on Anna Salai for dinner with his friend P. Praveen. As they were paying their bill, an argument over seating broke out. The argument escalated and the restaurant’s staff hit them with kitchen utensils. Based on Mr. Sethu’s complaint, J. Dingu Alishah of West Bengal, and S. Birender, R. Dinesh, and K. Sivaji Kumar of Bihar were arrested.