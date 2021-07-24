Four-pronged strategy formulated to deal with history-sheeters, says Chennai Police Commissioner

Explaining the action taken against rowdies, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “We have launched direct action against anti-social elements. We will ascertain the present status of history-sheeters.”

The Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday said a four-pronged strategy has been formulated to deal with history-sheeters in the city.

“We have been collecting criminal antecedents of such persons for the last 10 years since a few of them were reformed. We are reclassifying and profiling them category-wise based on the offences they were involved in. Some of them were involved in criminal activities clandestinely while others attacked the public or collected mamool. We are prioritising them and definite action will be taken against them,” he said.

He said a few history-sheeters were on the run though warrants were pending against them. “We are going to launch manhunts to nab those in hiding. We are going to expedite the cases pending against them in courts. We will expedite investigation of cases and file the charge-sheet. We will ensure the production of witnesses so that trials can be completed, and history-sheeters will get convicted in criminal cases. We also have a plan to rehabilitate juvenile offenders,” Mr. Jiwal said.

Support centre for women and children

Earlier, Mr. Jiwal and Shambhu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, launched a counselling centre for women and children at the office of Commissioner of Police, Vepery. The counselling centre for women victims has been established under the Safe City Project for women safety in public places from the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Central and State governments have allotted adequate funds at 60:40 ratio for effective implementation of the projects. Accordingly, a ‘Nirbhaya Specialized Counselling and Support Centre for Women’ was established at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, with complete infrastructure and counsellors.

Mr. Jiwal said women and children, who are victims in domestic violence and abuse, could come to the centre straight away, and could also be referred by the All-Women police, helplines for women and children and NGOs.

Mr. Kallolikar said, the centre would handle the complainants, who prefer complaints regarding domestic violence, abuse, dowry harassment, and it would render psychological and legal counselling and facilitate quick medical assistance to needy victims.