Four policewomen suspended for refusing to pay for snacks at Padappai

June 07, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate has suspended four women police officials, including Inspector Vijayalakshmi, for refusing to pay for the snacks purchased and on charges of harassing the shopkeeper on Wednesday. The swift action comes in the wake of a complaint filed with Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.  

A senior officer said that Ms. Vijayalakshmi and three more policewomen of the Guduvanchery All Women police station visited a tea shop in Padappai during night patrol on Sunday and purchased snacks.

When the shopkeeper asked for payment, she refused to pay the money and called the shopkeeper on the mobile and threatened him. The footage recorded on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera in the shop was circulated on social media widely.

