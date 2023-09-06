Four police women injured after a tanker lorry hits van

September 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four police women were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker lorry near Government Stanley Hospital on Wednesday. The Muthialpet Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of traffic police said a police van carrying a dozen prisoners along with a police personnel was proceeding to a magistrate court from Puzhal prison. When the police van neared the Government Stanley Hospital, a tanker lorry which was coming out of the hospital hit the police van. In the accident, four police women sustained minor injuries and were admitted in the hospital for treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT