Four police women injured after a tanker lorry hits van

Four police women were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker lorry near Government Stanley Hospital on Wednesday. The Muthialpet Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.
A senior official of traffic police said a police van carrying a dozen prisoners along with a police personnel was proceeding to a magistrate court from Puzhal prison. When the police van neared the Government Stanley Hospital, a tanker lorry which was coming out of the hospital hit the police van. In the accident, four police women sustained minor injuries and were admitted in the hospital for treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT