Four police women injured after a tanker lorry hits van

September 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four police women were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker lorry near Government Stanley Hospital on Wednesday. The Muthialpet Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of traffic police said a police van carrying a dozen prisoners along with a police personnel was proceeding to a magistrate court from Puzhal prison. When the police van neared the Government Stanley Hospital, a tanker lorry which was coming out of the hospital hit the police van. In the accident, four police women sustained minor injuries and were admitted in the hospital for treatment.