ADVERTISEMENT

Four police teams begin hunt for suspect in murder of woman vendor at railway station in Chennai

July 20, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Government Railway Police said the woman was stabbed, at the Saidapet station, on the night of July 19, 2023, and died early the next morning; previous enmity of vendors is believed to be the motive; the police are analysing CCTV footage as part of their investigation

The Hindu Bureau

The incident took place at the Saidapet station on the night of July 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

The Government Railway Police (GRP), deploying four special teams, has intensified its search to trace a suspect involved in the murder of a woman at the Saidapet Railway Station. The murder took place on the night of Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

On Wednesday night, a 34-year-old woman vendor was stabbed by an unidentified man when a crowd of passengers got down from an EMU train, and were moving towards the exit. Panic-stricken commuters at the busy railway station ran helter-skelter and in the confusion, the suspect escaped. However, some commuters alerted the GRP.

Personnel of the GRP arrived at the spot and rushed the victim, struggling for her life, to the Government Royapettah Hospital. She died without responding to treatment, early on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as Raji alias Rajeshwari, a resident of Meenambakkam, who was selling snacks on the suburban trains between Chennai Beach and Tambaram.

GRP Superintendent of Police V. Ponram said, “As per our initial investigation, we suspect that she was stabbed due to enmity between vendors on that stretch. We have formed four special police teams to nab the suspect and analyse CCTV footage at all the railway stations en route”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US