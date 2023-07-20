Four police teams begin hunt for suspect in murder of woman vendor at railway station in Chennai

July 20, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP), deploying four special teams, has intensified its search to trace a suspect involved in the murder of a woman at the Saidapet Railway Station. The murder took place on the night of Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

On Wednesday night, a 34-year-old woman vendor was stabbed by an unidentified man when a crowd of passengers got down from an EMU train, and were moving towards the exit. Panic-stricken commuters at the busy railway station ran helter-skelter and in the confusion, the suspect escaped. However, some commuters alerted the GRP.

Personnel of the GRP arrived at the spot and rushed the victim, struggling for her life, to the Government Royapettah Hospital. She died without responding to treatment, early on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The victim was identified as Raji alias Rajeshwari, a resident of Meenambakkam, who was selling snacks on the suburban trains between Chennai Beach and Tambaram.

GRP Superintendent of Police V. Ponram said, “As per our initial investigation, we suspect that she was stabbed due to enmity between vendors on that stretch. We have formed four special police teams to nab the suspect and analyse CCTV footage at all the railway stations en route”.