January 30, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported a single case each. The State has so far recorded 35,94,655 COVID-19 cases. A total of seven persons were discharged after treatment.

The State’s active caseload stood at 46 of which Chennai accounted for 10 cases. A total of 4,230 samples were tested in the State. The overall positivity rate, according to Sunday’s data, was 0.1%.