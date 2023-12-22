ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons held for murder of youth in Pulianthope 

December 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police began the investigation after the victim’s body was found near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police on Friday arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old youth.

The body of a 22-year-old youth was found near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station. The police recovered it and began investigating. They identified the victim as R. Seenu, whose parents used to live in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Pulianthope. The family moved to Perumalpattu in Tiruvallur recently. On Wednesday, Seenu left home to meet a friend but never returned.

Based on a complaint from Seenu’s mother, the police investigated and arrested S. Surya, 24, M. Manikandan alias ‘Nondi’ Mani, 23, S. Manikandan alias ‘Pallu’ Mani, 20, and Samuel alias Sam, 19, of Pulianthope. Two knives were seized from them. The police said when Surya’s relative Giri died after an assault, Seenu did not attend the funeral. So, Surya suspected Seenu’s involvement in the murder and wanted revenge. He and his friends called Seenu for a ‘discussion’ and killed him, the police said.

