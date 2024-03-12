ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons held for grabbing land worth ₹6.5 crore in Madhavaram 

March 12, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had used forged documents and an impersonator to execute a power of attorney

The Hindu Bureau

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of the police has arrested four persons for grabbing land worth ₹6.5 crore in Madhavaram.

The police said the complainant Radhai of Ashok Nagar stated that her mother Pachaiammal was the absolute owner of the 4,240-sq.ft property at Thanikachalam Nagar in Madhavaram, which is worth ₹6.5 crore. After her mother’s death in November 2015, Ms. Radhai came to take ownership of the property, but learned that some persons had used forged documents and an impersonator to execute a power of attorney for a person named Vasanth.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested N. Sagadevan, 48, J. Kumar, 42, P. Vadivel, 59, and S. Muthukumar, 43.

