Four persons held for drug peddling, over 35 kg of ganja seized

April 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police has arrested four persons for peddling ganja and seized over 35 kg of ganja from them at four different places.

According to the police, following a tip-off, a special team on Monday intercepted a person near Kilkattalai bus stand on suspicion. Upon searching his bag, they found ganja. They arrested the youth, identified as Budhibaman Naik, 24, of Odisha, and seized 13 kg of the contraband.

Another team arrested S. Rajesh, 29, of Kerala near Retteri Junction and seized 6 kg of ganja from him.

Subasish Behara, 28, of Odisha, was arrested at the Moore Market complex and 10 kg of ganja was seized from him. Another person, identified as V. Prashanth, 40, of Kerala, with 6.5 kg of contraband, was arrested near the complex, said police.