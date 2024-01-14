Four persons held for burglaries in Pazhavanthangal 

January 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pazhavanthangal police have arrested a man and his three associates for allegedly being involved in multiple burglaries, and recovered 64 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

They were arrested following an investigation into a complaint given by Arvind Seshadri, a resident of Nanganallur, stating that his uncle G. Ramanathan, 64, from Laxmi Nagar, had left to Puttaparthi on December 22, and upon returning, found his home broken into and 35 sovereigns of jewellery stolen. Srinivasan, Crime Inspector of Pazhavanthangal, registered a case and took up the investigation.

After scrutinising the CCTV camera footage at several places, the police traced the main suspect, identified as D. Kamalakannan, 65, of Pallavaram. The police arrested him and his associates S. Saravanan, 30, of Pammal, K. Venkatesan, 35, of Tondiarpet, and E. Ganapathi, 45, of Kallakurichi district. The suspects had also struck at two more houses in the Pazhavanthangal police limits recently. The police said further investigation revealed that the main suspect had been involved in at least 100 offences relating to burglary and thefts.

