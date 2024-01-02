Four persons held for attempted murder in Mylapore

January 02, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested four men, including two history-sheeters, for attempting to murder a youth in Mylapore on Monday.

The police said A. Abhinesh, 19, from Kannagi Nagar, visited his uncle’s house at PNK Garden, Thiruvallur Koil Street, Mylapore, on Sunday. At 10.45 p.m., when he and his cousin Manikandan were outside the house, the latter scolded four persons, who lived nearby, for riding their two-wheelers rashly. The group argued with the two and left.

The four returned to the house at 3 a.m. on Monday, when Mr. Manikandan was out, and attacked Mr. Abhinesh with stones and a knife. He was later admitted to a hospital. Based on Mr. Abhinesh’s complaint, the police investigated and arrested Praveen, 31, of Ezhil Nagar, V. Sathish, 21, of Thanjavur district, and P. Vaseekaran, 19, and R. Saran, 19, of Mylapore, who are both history-sheeters.

