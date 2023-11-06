HamberMenu
Four persons caught carrying ₹1 crore without proper documents 

November 06, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a Sri Lankan national, were caught for carrying around ₹1 crore in a car in KK.Nagar without proper documents. They were handed over, along with the cash and vehicle, to the Income Tax Department.

Police sources said on Sunday at 3.10 p.m. Rajmohan, a sub-inspector of police, MGR Nagar Police and two head-constables noticed a car which was parked in a suspicious manner near the bus stop opposite Amrita Mahal on Arcot Road. When the police team conducted inquiries with the four occupants of the car, they gave contradictory answers. On suspicion, the team checked the vehicle and found over ₹1 crore in cash without proper documents in a travel bag.

Police said .S.Karthikeyan, 33, of Kallakurichi, R.Karthikeyan, 45, of Mayiladuthurai, B. Kamalanathan, 47, a Srilankan National came from the US and N. Venkatakrishnan, 33, of Madipakkam were detained and over ₹1 crore unaccounted cash was seized along with the the car from them. They handed over to the K.K.Nagar Police Station.

The Inspector conducted an inquiry and handed over the four persons along with seized cash and car to the Assistant Director, Investigation Wing, Income Tax Department at Nungambakkam in the presence of Revenue Inspector, Mambalam Tahsildar Office for necessary action.

