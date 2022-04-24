Four persons arrested under POCSO Act

Parents of two girls in Kerala filed a complaint against a teenager from Chennai

The St. Thomas Mount All Women Police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth for threatening to post photos in the social media of two girls hailing from Kerala on Sunday. The youth having got acquainted with the two girls through a social media platform got hold of their nude photos and threatened the girls.

Based on the girls informing the parents, a complaint was filed with the Kerala Cyber Crime Wing. The Cyber Crime Wing police after filing a case informed the Tamil Nadu police who traced the youth to be residing at Maankaali Amman Koil Street, St. Thomas Mount. The police officials after investigation arrested the youth identified as P. Mark D. Kroos under POCSO Act and seized his mobile phone. The youth was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Minor assaulted

In another case, the Anna Nagar All Women Police arrested three persons, including the prime accused who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl under POCSO Act on Saturday. A police official of Anna Nagar All Women Station said a case was filed by the mother that her 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified person.

Based on the complaint, a case was filed and during investigation the police officials found V. Jayasuriya of Namasivayapuram, Choolaimedu, promising the minor girl to marry taken her to a lodge in Arumbakkam and sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly.

The police team arrested the accused Jayasuriya and two persons, including the lodge manager Sureshkumar of Madurai and Kannan of Sivaganga, working as an assistant in the lodge, for being accomplices to the crime. All the three were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.