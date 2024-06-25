Four persons arrested for robbing man in Vadapalani

The city police have arrested four suspects for allegedly robbing a 56-year-old man at a house in Vadapalani.

The police said the complainant S. Suresh, 56, of K.K. Nagar became acquainted with Madhavan through a mobile app. Eventually, Madhavan invited Mr. Suresh to his house. On the night of June 15, Mr. Suresh visited the house near Vadapalani temple tank. While there, around eight persons entered the house and threatened Mr. Suresh with a knife. They stole ₹27,000 through a digital wallet and his mobile phone before fleeing.

After investigation, the police arrested Madhavan, 21, and three others, including a 16-year-old juvenile. A knife and two mobile phones were seized from them. The investigation revealed that after Madhavan invited Mr. Suresh to his house, he and his friends threatened him with a knife and robbed him.

