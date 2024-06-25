ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons arrested for robbing man in Vadapalani

Published - June 25, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of the suspects had invited the victim to his house, and the gang threatened him with a knife

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested four suspects for allegedly robbing a 56-year-old man at a house in Vadapalani.

The police said the complainant S. Suresh, 56, of K.K. Nagar became acquainted with Madhavan through a mobile app. Eventually, Madhavan invited Mr. Suresh to his house. On the night of June 15, Mr. Suresh visited the house near Vadapalani temple tank. While there, around eight persons entered the house and threatened Mr. Suresh with a knife. They stole ₹27,000 through a digital wallet and his mobile phone before fleeing.

After investigation, the police arrested Madhavan, 21, and three others, including a 16-year-old juvenile. A knife and two mobile phones were seized from them. The investigation revealed that after Madhavan invited Mr. Suresh to his house, he and his friends threatened him with a knife and robbed him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US