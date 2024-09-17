Four persons arrested for murder of youth near Manali

The Manali police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a youth. The police identified the victim as Manikandan, 25, of Harikrishnapuram, near Manali. On September 9, when Manikandan was walking drunk on a street in VOC Nagar, he bumped into a group of youth and quarrelled with them. Later, Manikandan bought a knife from a shop and tried to use it to attack the youths. However, they snatched the weapon from Manikandan and attacked him with it. Manikandan was grievously injured and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he died without responding to the treatment on Monday. After investigating, the police arrested Akash, 19, Santhosh, 19, Kamesh, 20, and Vamsi, 19 on murder charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.