Four persons arrested for murder of youth near Manali

Published - September 17, 2024 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manali police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a youth. The police identified the victim as Manikandan, 25, of Harikrishnapuram, near Manali. On September 9, when Manikandan was walking drunk on a street in VOC Nagar, he bumped into a group of youth and quarrelled with them. Later, Manikandan bought a knife from a shop and tried to use it to attack the youths. However, they snatched the weapon from Manikandan and attacked him with it. Manikandan was grievously injured and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he died without responding to the treatment on Monday. After investigating, the police arrested Akash, 19, Santhosh, 19, Kamesh, 20, and Vamsi, 19 on murder charges.

