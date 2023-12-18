ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons arrested for murder of delivery executive 

December 18, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested four persons for allegedly beating a man to death in Tondiarpet on Friday.

The police identified the victim as Muthupandi, 27, who worked as a food delivery executive. On Friday, while he was on his way to deliver an order, an inebriated group argued with him. Muthupandi allegedly assaulted them and left. Later in the day, Shanmugam, 28, Haridas 25, and two others attacked him in retaliation for the assault.

An injured Muthupandi was rushed to a government hospital.

He died without responding to treatment.

