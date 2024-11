The Chennai city police have arrested four people who allegedly possessed methamphetamine in Puzhal and Washermenpet, and seized 70 grams of the drug from them.

In Puzhal, based on the inputs provided by five persons who were nabbed last week, two persons were arrested for possession of 64 grams of the drug. In Washermenpet, based on a tip-off, two persons were arrested and 6 grams of the substance were seized.