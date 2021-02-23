Four peripheral areas get piped water supply after a long wait

Chief Minister will inaugurate amenities for several areas on the city outskirts

Four peripheral areas of the city are set to get piped water supply from Tuesday.

Some of the long-pending schemes to provide a better underground drainage system in Ambattur and Avadi will also be launched simultaneously.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate the schemes, which have been completed on an outlay of ₹325.08 crore.

Some amenities were long-pending demands of residents. The Pallavaram water supply scheme was proposed a decade ago to provide 27,926 house service connections in the municipality at a cost of ₹130 crore. Nearly 35.56 million litres of water daily (mld) would be supplied to 2.63 lakh residents in the local body.

The Chembarambakkam reservoir is one of the main sources of water supply. Households, which are getting water once in three or four days now, may get piped supply daily.

Similarly, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will supply 12.54 mld water to a population of 93,000 in the Pammal municipality through the network comprising four overhead tanks and distribution pipelines running to a length of 115 km.

Two more areas — Vadperumbakkam and Theeyambakkam — that were brought under the limits of the Chennai metropolitan area would now have a piped water network at a cost of ₹20 crore. Spread over 30 sq km with a population of 6,600, these two areas would get 1.02 mld water supply. Two overhead tanks and two underground sumps have been built for the purpose.

An underground sewerage network has been a long-pending demand of Ambattur, an added area of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Completed on an outlay of ₹95.77 crore, it will be among the schemes being inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The government approved the project to be taken up in four packages in 2008. However, several issues related to contractors and problems in identifying sites for pumping stations delayed the project.

Sources in the CMWSSB said the work was initially awarded to Vishwa Infrastructure and Services Ltd. in 2010 to provide 12,100 connections covering seven wards. However, the contract was terminated in 2016 because of the slow progress of work, and the remaining portion was split into six packages and executed by different contractors.

Commissioning of the scheme that covers Korattur, Ambattur, Mogappair and Anna Nagar West Extension is expected to reduce water pollution, sources added.

Relief for Avadi

The Avadi Municipal Corporation now has a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 36 mld at Paruthipattu as the CMWSSB completed the project at a cost of ₹36 crore. It took nearly a decade for the work to be finished owing to various hurdles. This is expected to decrease the discharge of untreated sewage into the Paruthipattu lake, which has been developed into an eco park.