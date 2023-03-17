Four peddlers arrested after a dramatic chase, 52 kg of ganja seized

March 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special team of Tambaram Police Commissionerate on Friday arrested a four-member gang for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and seized 52 kg of contraband from their vehicle.

The police said following a tip-off, a special team led by Chitlapakkam inspector Magudiswari, mounted surveillance and attempted to intercept a car near Vel’s College. When the suspects sped away, the police team nabbed them after a chase. On searching the car, the police found 52 kg of ganja in it. The names of the arrested were given as Al Hameed alias Amin Allah, 35, Kundala Seenu, 28, of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Riyas, 38 of Ramanathapuram and Jahir Hussain, 42, of Mudichur.

During interrogation, the arrested told the police that they had been smuggling ganja by bus from Andhra Pradesh for the last one year to Ramanathapuram. Their car was seized. They were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj appreciated the police team for its quick action.