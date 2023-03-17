ADVERTISEMENT

Four peddlers arrested after a dramatic chase, 52 kg of ganja seized

March 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following a tip-off, a special team led by Chitlapakkam inspector Magudiswari mounted surveillance and attempted to intercept a car near Vel’s College; when the suspects sped away without stopping the vehicle, the police nabbed them after a chase

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Tambaram Police Commissionerate on Friday arrested a four-member gang for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and seized 52 kg of contraband from their vehicle.

The police said following a tip-off, a special team led by Chitlapakkam inspector Magudiswari, mounted surveillance and attempted to intercept a car near Vel’s College. When the suspects sped away, the police team nabbed them after a chase. On searching the car, the police found 52 kg of ganja in it. The names of the arrested were given as Al Hameed alias Amin Allah, 35, Kundala Seenu, 28, of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Riyas, 38 of Ramanathapuram and Jahir Hussain, 42, of Mudichur.

During interrogation, the arrested told the police that they had been smuggling ganja by bus from Andhra Pradesh for the last one year to Ramanathapuram. Their car was seized. They were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj appreciated the police team for its quick action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US