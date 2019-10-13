Four of family found dead near Avadi

Four members of a family died after consuming poison in Sivasakthi Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal near Avadi, on Saturday, and three more persons, including two children, have been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The victims were identified as Govindasamy, 65, his wife Subbammal, 60, and their sons — Nagarajan, 35, and Ravi, 30. Their daughter Kalyani, 28, who lived nearby, visited the family frequently. On Saturday evening, she was at the house with her children.
The family migrated from Andhra Pradesh and were construction labourers. As there was no response from the family on Saturday evening, a neighbour became suspicious and went to the house to find seven persons lying unconscious.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
