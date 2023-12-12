ADVERTISEMENT

Four nabbed for snatching gold chain in Teynampet

December 12, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Teynampet police have arrested four persons for snatching a gold chain from a 30-year-old man.

Police said the complainant, Rambabu Yadav, was a resident of VOC Street, Teynampet. He works as a cook. On Sunday night, when he was walking near a temple in Alwarpet after his work, four persons intercepted him and robbed his chain before fleeing the scene.

On investigation, police arrested four suspects — Rohith Kumar,19, M.Mahi, 19, P.Dinesh, 19 and Sathish alias Kulla, 20, of Teynampet. Further investigation revealed that three criminal cases were pending against Rohit Kumar and six cases against Satish alias Kulla.

