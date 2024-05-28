Four murders reported in the suburbs of Chennai on Monday night 

At least four murders and one more death suspected to be a murder were reported from the city’s suburbs on Monday night. The list of victims, included an autorickshaw driver in Tambaram, a lorry owner in Chromepet, a daily wager in Kundrathur, an elderly woman in Walajabad and a textile shop owner in Thirumullaivoyal.

In Tambaram police limits, a 26-year-old history-sheeter driving an autorickshaw was hacked to death in Tambaram bus stand by five men, including an auto-stand union leader over rivalry in getting rides. Police sources said the deceased has been identified as Kathik Raja, 26, of Erikarai street, Irumbuliyur who was a history-sheeter. After 2018, he was not involved in any offence. He led a reformed life, married a woman and drove an autorickshaw for a living.

He had a running quarrel with one Anand who is an auto-union leader and a DMK functionary. Anand invited him for talks near the Tambaram bus stand. At 11.30 p.m., Karthik Raja and Anand reached the spot with their friends. While they were holding talks, things went south, a physical quarrel broke out. Anand and his associates hacked Karthik Raja to death using knives and then they fled the scene. The Tambaram Police recovered the body and arrested Anand, 40, and four others.

In Chromepet, a 50-year-old man was hacked to death following a quarrel that erupted over repayment of a loan he had given to one of his friends. The victim has been identified as Thomas, a resident of T.S.Lakshmanan Nagar, Chromepet. He owned a lorry and handled disposal of leather waste. He had lent ₹30,000 to Sabari, one of his friends, recently. As the former pestered the latter for repayment, a quarrel ensued.

On Monday night, Sabari invited Thomas near a temple on Thiruneermalai Salai, to repay the loan. When Thomas reached the spot, Sabari and others attacked him with knives even as they were talking. Thomas collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot. The Chromepet Police, after recovering the body, began an investigation and arrested Sabari.

Woman strangled for gold chain

A 65-year-old woman was found dead after strangulation in Kattavakkam village near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district. The victim has been identified as Suguna. She was living alone in her house after the demise of her husband while her sons lived in Tiruvallur district. Since she did not come out of the house on Tuesday and the house was locked outside, neighbours who grew suspicious, broke open the door and found her lying dead. Police suspected that unidentified persons must have entered the house on Monday night and strangled her. Gold jewellery, weighing eight sovereigns, was stolen. Police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

Shop owner beaten to death

Another murder was reported from Thirumullaivoyal police limits on Monday night. A 48-year-old man, running a cloth store, was beaten to death by his brother-in-law. The victim has been identified as Gunasekaran, of Ravindran Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, near Avadi. He visited his father-in-law’s house on Monday evening and scolded his brother-in-law Ganeshan, 52, for being unemployed. Both had a heated exchange of words. Irked over the rebuke, Ganeshan hit Gunasekaran with a wooden log. Gunasekaran, who was critically injured, died on the spot. Police arrested Ganeshan.

Suspected murder

In Kundrathur police limits, a 30-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances, after a mild attack on Monday evening, by a bike-borne duo near Chembarambakkam lake, when they snatched his mobile phone. The victim has been identified as Rajesh, of Arcot, Villupuram district who had come with his family to work in a brick kiln in Therku Malayambakkam near Kundrathur to settle his loans. On Monday evening, when he had gone to the bank of Chembarambakkam lake to attend nature’s call, two men on a bike waylaid him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. As he resisted their attempt, they hit him near his eyebrow, using the handle of a knife. He was treated in a private hospital. After returning home, he complained of chest pain and later died at a hospital without responding to the treatment. Police said the cause of death will be known only after receiving the post-mortem report. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and efforts are on to trace the suspects.