ADVERTISEMENT

Four more persons arrested for the murder of youth at Marina beach

April 23, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Earlier, the Anna Square police arrested four persons including Bhaskar, Gowtham, Arumugam and Karthik. 

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Chennai City Police has arrested four more persons in relation to the murder of P. Vignesh of Tiruvallur district in the Marina Beach on the night of March 20.

A senior official of the City police said the 19-year-old victim along with two of his friends from Tiruvallur district had come to celebrate his birthday in the Marina beach on Thursday night.

The trio had a scuffle with the workers in the shops when they were assaulted by eight persons who were working in the shops of Marina beach. In the attack, Vignesh died and the Anna Square police arrested four persons including Bhaskar, Gowtham, Arumugam and Karthik. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip off, the police arrested the remaining four persons for the murder of the youth. The four were identified as Vinodh of Vandalur, Prasanth of Madhankuppam, Goethals of T. Nagar and Nandus, a native of Karnataka state. 

All the four persons were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, April 23. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US