Chennai

Four more LED traffic poles installed

The city police have installed ‘Live Pole’ LED signals on Kamarajar Salai and near Central Railway station.

A few months ago, the LED pole was installed at the Gandhi Statue signal on Kamarajar Salai. Following feedback from motorists, the police have now installed illuminating poles at Kannagi Nagar, Vivekananda Illam, Labour Statue on Kamarajar Road and near Central Railway station

A senior police officer said, “ These signals will make make sure that motorists can see the light from a distance. Unlike the normal signal poles, the entire LED poles will be bright. It will also add beauty to the road. In future, we may extend these to further areas.”


