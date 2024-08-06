Four MMC doctors to pursue Ph.D with funding from Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research

Four young doctors of the Madras Medical College (MMC) have been selected for the ‘Young Medical Faculty Ph.D Programme’ of the Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR). The doctors, including three women, will each receive funding support of ₹50 lakh for the five-year programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC, said this was the first time that a government medical college in Tamil Nadu had started a Ph.D programme for its young faculty members using funds from the DHR-ICMR.

“Out of the 29 doctorate proposals from the MMC, six were shortlisted and sent to the ICMR. From these, four were selected. Though only three spots were allotted for the MMC initially, an additional proposal was selected later,” he said. All of them were assistant professors at the institute.

“Doctors pursuing Ph.Ds are rare. Research, academic activity, and patient care are important. When doctors pursue research, it will help in identifying new solutions and treatments, thereby helping both patients and society at large. It will help improve their knowledge and train young doctors in the years to come,” he said.

With this approval, the four doctors — G. Kavitha, R. Nisha, S. Rajapriya, and S. Senthil Kumar — will research these topics — Red Blood Cell Genotyping - A Panacea for Transfusion-dependent patients; Identification of components of snake venom and development of a point of care diagnostic test from children and adults with snake envenomation in Tamil Nadu; Gene Expression and Proteomic Profile in Patients with Unexplained Recurrent Pregnancy Loss and Unexplained Infertility versus Fertile Controls; and Analysis of Weight Bearing Characteristics with respect to Fracture Healing in Various Patterns of Diaphyseal Femoral Shaft Fractures managed with Intramedullary Interlocking Nailing using a Novel Wearable Device.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.