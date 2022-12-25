ADVERTISEMENT

Four migrant labourers feared dead after being washed away on Ennore beach

December 25, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Of the four, two were from the same family, say police sources

The Hindu Bureau

Four migrant labourers feared dead after being washed away by a giant wave at the Ennore beach on Sunday when they went to take a bath. Of the four, two were from the same family, the police sources said.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a group of eight persons working at a construction site in a public sector oil company near Manali had gone to take a bath in the beach near Ramakrishna Nagar in Ennore on Sunday evening.

When they were bathing, a huge wave carried away four persons, identified as Musthakin, Ibrahim and brothers Burakhan and Wasim. The residents of the locality immediately alerted the Ennore police and the control room of the Fire and Rescue Services. Ennore Police Assistant Commissioner Brahmanandan along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, headed by Station Officer Singaravelar, led the rescue personnel in the search operations.

The Ennore police have filed a case and are investigating.

