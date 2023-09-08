ADVERTISEMENT

Four men sentenced to life-imprisonment

September 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced four men to life-imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old youth in 2018 in Koyambedu. The victim, son of a mason, was arrested in May for murdering his neighbour Ganesh, 22, as the latter had been allegedly harassing his girlfriend. The juvenile was sent to an observation home. After coming out, Ganesh’s brother Prakash and his friends tracked him and hacked him to death on October 25, 2018. The Koyambedu police arrested Prakash, Mohan, Sarathy and Ajith of the same locality. At the end of trial, the court convicted the four and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing fine of ₹10,000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US