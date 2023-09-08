HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Four men sentenced to life-imprisonment

September 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced four men to life-imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old youth in 2018 in Koyambedu. The victim, son of a mason, was arrested in May for murdering his neighbour Ganesh, 22, as the latter had been allegedly harassing his girlfriend. The juvenile was sent to an observation home. After coming out, Ganesh’s brother Prakash and his friends tracked him and hacked him to death on October 25, 2018. The Koyambedu police arrested Prakash, Mohan, Sarathy and Ajith of the same locality. At the end of trial, the court convicted the four and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing fine of ₹10,000 each.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.