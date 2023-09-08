Four men sentenced to life-imprisonment

September 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The First Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced four men to life-imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old youth in 2018 in Koyambedu. The victim, son of a mason, was arrested in May for murdering his neighbour Ganesh, 22, as the latter had been allegedly harassing his girlfriend. The juvenile was sent to an observation home. After coming out, Ganesh’s brother Prakash and his friends tracked him and hacked him to death on October 25, 2018. The Koyambedu police arrested Prakash, Mohan, Sarathy and Ajith of the same locality. At the end of trial, the court convicted the four and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing fine of ₹10,000 each.