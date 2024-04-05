Four men run over by trains while crossing railway track in Chromepet, Ponneri 

April 05, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Four men were run over by speeding trains when they trespassed and crossed the railway track in Chromepet and Ponneri.

On Wednesday night, one of the victims, Sathish, 40 of Chitlapakkam was returning home in an EMU (electric multiple unit) train from Nungambakkam where he was working with a bank. He got down at Chromepet Railway station and was crossing the track to reach the other side of the station. An express train which was crossing knocked him along with another youth who was following to cross the track. They died on the spot.

Since it was pitch dark, the dead bodies which were lying on the track were not spotted immediately. A few minutes later, a passenger noticed them and alerted the Government Railway Police, Chrompet. The deceased have been identified as Sathish, 40 and Pranav. 21. Police, after recovery of the bodies, sent them to Government General Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem. Both were returning home after finishing their routine work.

Similarly, two more persons were run over by a speeding goods train in Ponneri while they were crossing the railway track. The victims have been identified as Sekar, 45 and Subramani, 48 of Salem. The victims along with two others stayed in Thatchur and were doing painting works. On Wednesday night, after completing their works, they came to Ponneri Railway Station and were crossing the track to reach the third platform. One of the victims while crossing the track, accidentally fell down and Subramani attempted to pull him. Both were knocked down by the train.

Government Railway Police, Korukkupet recovered the bodies and conducted the investigation.