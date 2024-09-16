Four men in Pallipattu, Tiruvallur district nabbed by ED for laundering money from cyber scam 

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) have arrested four persons in a case related to cyber fraud. All the four accused were involved in incorporation of shell companies and opening of bank accounts, through which the proceeds of crime (PoC) generated from cyber scam were laundered.

The arrested men have been identified as Tamilarasan Kuppan, 29, Prakash, 26, Aravindan, 23, and Ajith, 28, from Pallipattu. A Special Court, Bengaluru has granted ED custody of four days. Further, the ED has frozen PoC of ₹2.8 crore in the bank account of a shell company M/s Cyberforest Technology Private Limited, run by the four persons

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by various State police all over the country, including FIR No. 330 dated September 3, registered by Special Offences and Cyber Crime Police, Jaipur.

The victim of the cyber fraud received a call from a mobile number wherein a person claimed to be calling from the Bombay Customs Office. During the call, it was communicated to the victim that illegal goods were being sent abroad under the victim’s name. Then the victim was instructed to make a ‘fund legalisation’ payment as a security to ensure that no money had been illegally earned by the victim. A total amount of ₹2.16 crore was asked to be transferred by the fraudsters in three separate instalments into three different accounts provided by the caller, under the guise of ‘fund legalisation’.

Subsequently, an individual who claimed to be a CBI officer, contacted the victim over mobile phone. The fraudster continued to assert that he was a CBI officer. Furthermore, a call was received by the victim from someone who claimed to be DCP of Delhi Police, to verify the authenticity of the so-called CBI officer. On the insistence of so-called government officials, the victim was relieved of his entire life savings and investments, amounting to ₹2.16 crore.

By way of swift action by the ED, PoC to the tune of ₹2.8 crore have been frozen in a Bandhan Bank account of the shell company M/s Cyberforest Technology Private Limited last Thursday, in which the proceeds were transferred by the victim. “The whole process and activities related to transactions in the bank accounts of these shell companies were done through a WhatsApp group where Tamilarasan, Ajith, Aravindan, Prakash along with Chinese scammers were members. Investigation has revealed that Tamilarasan, one of the arrested persons was in contact with Chinese cyber fraudsters, for siphoning off the amount of ₹2.8 crore frozen in Bandhan Bank,” said ED in a statement.

It has also been revealed that Tamilarasan, Ajith, Prakash, Aravindan were actively involved in incorporation of shell companies and opening of bank accounts of these shell companies which were used to launder the proceeds of crime generated from various cyber frauds. Tamilarasan, in active assistance with Ajith, Prakash, Aravindan, ran a syndicate to assist cyber fraudsters in arranging dummy Directors, addresses and documents for incorporation of shell companies and liaisoning with bank personnel for opening of accounts through which proceeds of crime generated from cyber frauds were laundered.

Earlier, ED had arrested four persons — M. Shashi Kumar, M. Sachin, S.K. Kiran and C. Charan Raj — on August 15 and 21 in Bengaluru. They are currently in judicial custody. So far, 17 searches were conducted at various premises which led to seizure of various incriminating material, including mobile phones and other digital devices and freezing of ₹2.8 crore in the bank account. “Investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 has, so far, identified PoC of more than ₹28 crore generated from cyber scams. Further investigation is under progress,” said the ED.

