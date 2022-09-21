Four men from Theni sentenced to 10- year RI for peddling ganja

A special court for exclusive trial cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) has convicted and sentenced four men to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for illegal possession of ganja.

According to prosecution, following a tip-off, a special team of police led by the then inspector of police, Pallavaram Durai, raided a house in Easwari Nagar, Jameen Pallavaram on July 6, 2015 and found the inmates of the house possessing ganja. The police arrested M. Pandian, 61, S. Kathiresan, 47, S. Manimaran, 47, S. Deivam, 47, all from Theni district and recovered 56 kg of ganja from them. They were charged under the NDPS Act.

They were handed a punishment of 10-year rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of ₹1 lakh each.