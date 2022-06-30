Four men from Odisha held for smuggling ganja

Four men from Odisha held for ganja smuggling

Chennai

Triplicane police have arrested four men from Odisha for smuggling ganja and seized 10kg of it from them.

Police said a special team while conducting routine vehicle check intercepted an autorickshaw near Gymkhana club and searched the baggage of the four passengers travelling in the vehicle. Ganja weighing 10 kg was recovered from the baggage. It was being smuggled through train for supplying in the city.

Police arrested Ramakrishna Sahu, 29, Jegan Mohan Mondal, 28, Arjun, 25, and Ganga Mondal, 26.