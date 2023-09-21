ADVERTISEMENT

Four men arrested for organising a protest demanding jobs in Tangedco

September 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Peravallur police on Thursday arrested four men who organised a protest by over 800 people demanding gangman posts at the Tangedco.

Over 800 job-seekers staged a protest outside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s MLA office in Kolathur constituency on Wednesday demanding that 5,493 vacancies of gangman at the Tangedco be filled. A few hours into the demonstration, they went on a hunger strike. The police held talks with the protesters and took them into custody. They were detained at a wedding hall until evening of Wednesday.

On Thursday, Peravallur police booked cases against 800 men for unlawful assembly and remanded four of them on charges of organising the protest. Sources said 10,000 people had been recruited as gangmen through due process. Over 5,000, who were left out from the recruitment, were protesting demanding jobs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / employment

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US