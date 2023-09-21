HamberMenu
Four men arrested for organising a protest demanding jobs in Tangedco

September 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Peravallur police on Thursday arrested four men who organised a protest by over 800 people demanding gangman posts at the Tangedco.

Over 800 job-seekers staged a protest outside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s MLA office in Kolathur constituency on Wednesday demanding that 5,493 vacancies of gangman at the Tangedco be filled. A few hours into the demonstration, they went on a hunger strike. The police held talks with the protesters and took them into custody. They were detained at a wedding hall until evening of Wednesday.

On Thursday, Peravallur police booked cases against 800 men for unlawful assembly and remanded four of them on charges of organising the protest. Sources said 10,000 people had been recruited as gangmen through due process. Over 5,000, who were left out from the recruitment, were protesting demanding jobs.

