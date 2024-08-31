ADVERTISEMENT

Four men arrested for kidnap 

Published - August 31, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Triplicane police have arrested four suspects for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a 32-year-old man in a lodge. 

The arrested men have been identified as Asif Payas, 23, of Chepauk, Mohammad Aalam Afgan, 28, Gopi Kannan, 36, of Madurai, and Varundharadas, 40, of Odisha, a room service staff at the lodge. 

Police said the victim, Shajimon, 32, of Kanniyakumari, was working as an electrician in Dubai. On losing his job, he acted as a carrier for a gang. He was assigned to smuggle three gold bars worth around ₹2 crore from Dubai to Chennai for a commission of ₹5 lakh. On reaching the Chennai airport and meeting the four men, Shajimon denied being in possession of the gold bars.

Suspecting foul play, the gang kidnapped him to a lodge. Shajimon managed to inform his friend who alerted his family in Kanniyakumari. His family then lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the four men and rescued Shajimon.

