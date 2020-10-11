Four killed, two injured in car-lorry collision on ECR

All the victims were travelling from Puducherry to city

Four persons died and two were injured on Sunday morning when the car by which they were travelling from Puducherry and a goods carrier collided on East Coast Road near Kalpakkam.

The police said Senthil, 53,of Saram in Puducherry, accompanied by his friend Murthy, 60, and his relatives were heading towards the city in a car from Puducherry to attend a function. Six people were travelling in the car. At 7 a.m, a goods carrier which came in the opposite direction rammed their car at Kunnathur.

Senthil, Murugan, 40, and driver Jayabalan, 45, were crushed to death on the spot while three others — Murthy, Sundaravadanan, 52, and Suba, 40, were trapped in the mangled vehicle. In the impact of the accident, the front portion of both the vehicles got crushed.

Mamallapuram police rescued the three from the mangled remains of the car and rushed them to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. Murthy died while Sundaravadanan and Suba are in critical condition.

The accident disrupted traffic on East Coast Road for a brief period.The Mamallapuram police registered a case and further investigation is on.