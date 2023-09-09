Four killed, three injured car-van colllision near Cheyyar

September 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Four persons were killed and three were injured when a car and a van collided on East Coast Roar near Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district on Friday night.

The police said a car driven by Purushothaman, 36, of Vanniyarpettai, Madurantakam, was proceeding with his friends from Cheyyur and a van carrying staff of an export firm in Uthiramerur was coming in the opposite direction. Both vehicles collided near Laxminarayana Puram, Cheyyur. Puruthoman, 36, and his friends Venkatesan and Gurumurthy died on the spot while Poovarasan died on the way to the hospital. Three more persons, who were travelling in the van and car and who were injured, have been admitted to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital. The Cheyyur police have registered a case.