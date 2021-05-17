Four killed in three accidents

Four persons died in three accidents in the city limits and in Chengalpattu district on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The police said Nethra, 40, a Nepalese national and daily wage earner in Thiruverkadu, was riding his bicycle along the Poonamallee High Road near Mathiravedu, when a goods carrier knocked him down from the rear. He died of head injuries while being taken to hospital. The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police arrested goods carrier driver Srikumar.

In an accident in Chengalpattu district, Varadharajan, 74, a painter from Karunagaravilagam in Madurantakam, and Velu, 37, from the same locality, died when a car from Tiruchi hit their bicycle on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near the Karunagaravilagam on Monday morning. Varadharajan died on the spot while Velu died at the Madurantakam Government Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Madurantakam police station.

Ekambaram, 69, from Thirumazhisai, was killed on the spot when a car hit the motorcycle he was riding near Gundumedu. The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case and arrested car driver Mani.