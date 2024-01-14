ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed in road accidents in the suburbs of Chennai

January 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

While two youth were fatally knocked down by a lorry in Puzhal, a pedestrian and a motorist were killed in Pazhaverkadu

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a college student, died in two different road accidents in the suburbs of Chennai.

According to the police, two youth on a bike were fatally knocked down by a lorry in Puzhal in the early hours of Sunday. One other person was injured. The police said R. Karthiswaran, 19, of Kavangarai, a college student, and his friends – Vasanthakumar, 21, and Kannan, another college student – were riding triples on the bike at 1.30 a.m. on Grand Northern Trunk Road in Puzhal. A rashly-driven lorry heading towards Madhavaram hit their two-wheeler. In the impact, Karthiswaran and Vasanthkumar died on the spot, while Kannan suffered serious injuries. The Traffic Investigation Police, Madhavaram, have registered a case. 

In another accident, a pedestrian and a motorist were killed in Pazhaverkadu. The police identified the victims as M. Sigamani, 46, and K. Muthupandian, 24, of Pazhaverkadu. When Sigamani was returning from a market on foot late on Saturday, Muthupandian knocked him down with a high-end bike. While Muthupandian died on the spot after he fell from the vehicle, Sigamani died of injuries at a hospital on Sunday. The Thirupalaivanam police investigated the case.

