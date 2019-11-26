Four killed in road accidents in Chennai

Four persons were killed in four different road accidents across the city on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver died, after a speeding container lorry rammed his autorickshaw in Vadapalani. Police said the victim has been identified as Ilango, 50 of Pajanai Koil street. While he was driving the autorickshaw with a customer in Vadapalani area, the container lorry rammed his autorickshaw. Ilango died on the spot, while the passenger Arunachalam,25, who was injured was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Team has registered a case and have detained the lorry driver Deenadayalan, 29, of Uthiramerur for investigation.

In another accident, Muniraj Rajappa, 65, of Dharamapuri district was run over by a private bus on Poonamallee High Road while he was crossing the road on Monday night Another pedestrian Arul, 69, died after an autorickshaw, which was being driven rashly, hit him, while he was crossing the road in Washermanpet.

In yet another accident which occurred on Tuesday morning, Ranjith, 21, of Adambakkam was killed on the road as his two-wheeler rammed into a car in Indiranagar. This accident is being investigated by the Adyar Traffic Investigation Team.