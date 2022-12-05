Four killed in accident in Tiruvallur district as private bus rams into tanker

December 05, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three others were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised; police said the incident occurred when the bus was overtaking the lorry on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, on Monday morning

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were killed and three more injured, in a road accident in Kavaraipettai, Tiruvallur district as a private luxury bus suddenly collided into a tanker lorry on December 5, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed and three more injured, in a road accident in Kavaraipettai, Tiruvallur district as a private luxury bus suddenly collided into a tanker lorry ahead of it, on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, on Monday morning.

Police said the bus, belonging to Sri Krishna Travels, was carrying 27 passengers from Hyderabad to Chennai. Close to Thatchur Junction on the national highway, the bus accidentally collided into the tanker from the rear. In the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The people who were sitting at the front of the bus were caught in the mangled vehicle.

On receiving an alert, the Kavarapettai Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived. The bodies of three persons who died on the spot were recovered, and four others, who were injured, were rescued. The injured were rushed in an ambulance to Government Stanley Hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased were identified as Thokala Sathishkumar, 27 of Nellore, Sridhar, 22 of Kakinada, Rohit Prabath, 28 of Navalur and Janakiraman 42, of Thandalachery. Three more injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police sources added that the accident occurred when the bus was overtaking the lorry on the national highway. Further investigations are on.

