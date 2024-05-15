Four killed in accident after car hits a truck on GST Road near Maduranthakam

Four persons were killed after a car hit a truck, proceeding on GST Road near Maduranthakam, on early Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chengalpattu District Police, Abdul Hameed was a resident of Melpattambakkam village of Cuddalore district and was working in a company in Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday night, Hameed’s family had gone by car to drop him at the Chennai Airport and were on their way back on Wednesday.

While travelling on the GST Road near Maduranthakam, the car, driven by Saravanan, lost control and hit a truck carrying iron rods which was proceeding before it. In the impact, the car was completely damaged and four occupants — Hameed’s wife Jay Bineesha, 45, his two sons Mishal, 20, and Faizal, 12, and the driver, Saravanan, 50, were killed on the spot.

The couple’s second son Akthar, 16, who sustained serious injuries was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. The Maduranthakam Police sent the bodies of the victims to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, condoling the death of the four persons in the road accident, has announced solatium to their kin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.