ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed in accident after car hits a truck on GST Road near Maduranthakam

Published - May 15, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were killed after a car hit a truck, proceeding on GST Road near Maduranthakam, on early Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chengalpattu District Police, Abdul Hameed was a resident of Melpattambakkam village of Cuddalore district and was working in a company in Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday night, Hameed’s family had gone by car to drop him at the Chennai Airport and were on their way back on Wednesday.

While travelling on the GST Road near Maduranthakam, the car, driven by Saravanan, lost control and hit a truck carrying iron rods which was proceeding before it. In the impact, the car was completely damaged and four occupants — Hameed’s wife Jay Bineesha, 45, his two sons Mishal, 20, and Faizal, 12, and the driver, Saravanan, 50, were killed on the spot.

The couple’s second son Akthar, 16, who sustained serious injuries was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. The Maduranthakam Police sent the bodies of the victims to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, condoling the death of the four persons in the road accident, has announced solatium to their kin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US