Four killed as their car hits parked truck on ECR in Chennai

Published - September 04, 2024 01:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Semmanchery Kuppam, hitting a temporary barricade; the car turned turtle and hit the rear portion of the truck, which was parked on the roadside

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who were returning to Chennai from Puducherry, were killed after their car slammed into a stationary truck near Semmanchery on the East Coast Road (ECR) on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

A senior official from the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Mohammad Asif, a resident of Coimbatore, had returned to Chennai from Malaysia on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). He, along with his son Sultan and two others, A. Ashlaf Ahmed and M. Adil Mohammed of Royapettah, was returning from Puducherry to the city in a car when the accident occurred.

The car was being driven at a high speed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Semmanchery Kuppam, hitting a temporary barricade. The vehicle turned turtle and hit the rear portion of the truck, which was parked on the roadside. All four were killed on the spot. 

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police probing the case sent the bodies to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem examination. The police have arrested the 55-year-old truck driver.

